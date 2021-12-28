iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

