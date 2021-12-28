iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 192,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 145,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

