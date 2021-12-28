iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,248,443 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,354 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 986,582 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 968,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 872,669 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

