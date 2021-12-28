iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

