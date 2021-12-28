iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,134,196. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.