iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

