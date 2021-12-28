iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.65 and a 1 year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.