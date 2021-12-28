iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

