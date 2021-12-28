Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ISDR stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.