Istar Inc. Acquires 6,507 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. bought 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

Safehold stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

