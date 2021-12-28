Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

