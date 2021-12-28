Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.74

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 1255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,451 shares of company stock worth $11,627,063. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jabil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Jabil by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

