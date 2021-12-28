Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 168,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average is $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

