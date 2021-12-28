JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.67. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 160,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

