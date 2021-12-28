Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 177.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.