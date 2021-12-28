Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

