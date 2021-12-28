Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,630 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

