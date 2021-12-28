Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Jounce Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

