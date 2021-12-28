JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 107,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 194,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

