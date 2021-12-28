JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stock Position Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 7.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $151,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,134,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $105.32.

