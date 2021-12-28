Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $388,629.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.