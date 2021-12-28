Kalata (KALA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131,256.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Kalata has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $131,256.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

