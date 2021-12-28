Kalmar Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003357 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $22,747.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.20 or 0.07916582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00076162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.05 or 1.00364411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,524 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

