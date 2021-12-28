Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.11

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and traded as high as $43.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $416.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -337.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

