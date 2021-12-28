KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.77

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 7562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 4,745.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

