Kcash (KCASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $214,684.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $214,684.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.