Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 157.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day moving average is $238.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

