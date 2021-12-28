Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

