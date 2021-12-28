keyTango (TANGO) Market Capitalization Tops $753,797.62

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $753,797.62 and approximately $27,146.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, keyTango has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007357 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,568,923 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

