Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 14th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend payment by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $41.30. 8,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

