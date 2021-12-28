Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.