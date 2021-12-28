Konomi Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $825,530.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $825,530.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007374 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,427,194 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

