Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,820 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.92% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,458,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.