Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in B&G Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in B&G Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

