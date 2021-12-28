Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $14.05 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,096 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 50.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $181.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

