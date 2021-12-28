Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $16.19 Million Investment in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 577,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

European Wax Center stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center Inc has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.85.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

