Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,420 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $811.43 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $478.43 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $805.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

