Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

PTON stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

