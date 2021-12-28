Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.30% of NV5 Global worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $135.81.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

