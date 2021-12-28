Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

