Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 723.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.