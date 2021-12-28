Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

