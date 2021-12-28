L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.51. 7,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,999. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

