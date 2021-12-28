Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 219.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

