Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

