Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $532.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 139.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

