Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

