Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.