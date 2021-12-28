Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $723.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $638.41 and its 200-day moving average is $617.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $724.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

