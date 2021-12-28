Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Gap Down to $119.90

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.90, but opened at $117.08. Lamar Advertising shares last traded at $120.52, with a volume of 639 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

